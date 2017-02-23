VIDEO: Mercedes presents W08 EQ Power+ at Silverstone

Mercedes battled storm Doris to officially present the W08 EQ Power+ on the Silverstone track alongside Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.
In high winds Mercedes teased shots of the new 2017 F1 challenger with Lewis Hamilton running filming laps around the Silverstone circuit before the official launch presentation which began in the garage before moving out on the start/finish straight at the home of the British Grand Prix.
The German manufacturer is hunting a Red Bull-matching fourth consecutive F1 world drivers' and constructors' titles with Hamilton and new signing Bottas who fills Nico Rosberg's place after the German driver retired just days after clinching the 2016 world championship.
F1 pre-season testing gets underway at Circuit de Catalunya on the 27th February with Mercedes employing its previous policy of splitting driver duties each morning and afternoon between Hamilton and Bottas.
Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst