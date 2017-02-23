Hamilton fears F1 2017 will see less overtaking

Lewis Hamilton has become the latest driver to air his concerns that this year's revised F1 cars will make it more difficult to overtake in based on feedback from his own Mercedes engineers.In an effort to make the cars more aggressive and harder to drive, the F1 cars have undergone a series of aerodynamic and tyre tweaks ahead of the 2017 that is expected to improve lap times by up to five seconds at some venues.However, while the cars – which are set to generate around 30 per cent more downforce than last year's variants – have received positive feedback for their appearance, a number of drivers are worried it will limit the overtaking opportunities due to the increase of turbulent air being generated.“I can only say from the feedback from my engineers it will be worse because the car is wider, more tyres, more downforce, so the dirty air that comes out of the back of the car and more powerful and turbulent than in the past.“That is where tyre grip comes into it. I don't know if the tyres will be 'more grippy', I don't know until we get to the test. I hope it is better, but don't hold your breath.”Despite this, Hamilton – a critic of the V6 Hybrid era of racing despite his success – says he is excited to be racing the new Mercedes W08 and gave the more curvaceous design a resounding thumbs up.“The car looks awesome. It really does. I think the cars look so much better than they have in the past. Whether or not that will reflect on the racing and the spectacle for the fans remains to be seen, but I hope it is.“My opinion is only my opinion, you guys will all have your own opinion and the fans will have their own opinions of things, it's just that you ask me for my opinion and sometimes I give it. For example, the sound.“Some people like it, some people don't. I don't, but that's not an unknown thing. I think Formula 1's future has the potential to be incredibly bright. With the new people coming in and the people who are still in the sport they have the opportunity to make it shine even greater than it already is.”