F1 »

Mercedes W08 F1 Launch: Hamilton fears F1 2017 will see less overtaking

23 February 2017
Lewis Hamilton adds his voice to concerns the regulation tweaks have created sexier cars but at the cost of overtaking opportunities.
Hamilton fears F1 2017 will see less overtaking
Mercedes W08 F1 Launch: Hamilton fears F1 2017 will see less overtaking
Lewis Hamilton has become the latest driver to air his concerns that this year's revised F1 cars will make it more difficult to overtake in based on feedback from his own Mercedes engineers.

In an effort to make the cars more aggressive and harder to drive, the F1 cars have undergone a series of aerodynamic and tyre tweaks ahead of the 2017 that is expected to improve lap times by up to five seconds at some venues.

However, while the cars – which are set to generate around 30 per cent more downforce than last year's variants – have received positive feedback for their appearance, a number of drivers are worried it will limit the overtaking opportunities due to the increase of turbulent air being generated.


Mercedes unveils W08 EQPower+ at Silverstone by Crash_net


“I can only say from the feedback from my engineers it will be worse because the car is wider, more tyres, more downforce, so the dirty air that comes out of the back of the car and more powerful and turbulent than in the past.

“That is where tyre grip comes into it. I don't know if the tyres will be 'more grippy', I don't know until we get to the test. I hope it is better, but don't hold your breath.”

Despite this, Hamilton – a critic of the V6 Hybrid era of racing despite his success – says he is excited to be racing the new Mercedes W08 and gave the more curvaceous design a resounding thumbs up.

F1 2017 is here – get the dates, the line-up and the TV schedules ahead of the season

“The car looks awesome. It really does. I think the cars look so much better than they have in the past. Whether or not that will reflect on the racing and the spectacle for the fans remains to be seen, but I hope it is.

“My opinion is only my opinion, you guys will all have your own opinion and the fans will have their own opinions of things, it's just that you ask me for my opinion and sometimes I give it. For example, the sound.

“Some people like it, some people don't. I don't, but that's not an unknown thing. I think Formula 1's future has the potential to be incredibly bright. With the new people coming in and the people who are still in the sport they have the opportunity to make it shine even greater than it already is.”


Lewis Hamilton F1 Driver Profile - Mercedes by Crash_net

Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Silverstone , Mercedes , Formula 1
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. 23.02.2017.
Front suspension Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 with team mate Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with team mate Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 with Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Williams. 23.02.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 