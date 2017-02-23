Bottas: If I thought I couldn’t beat Hamilton I’d stay at home

Valtteri Bottas says he only has one idea on how to beat Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes by being faster than him on track in 2017.
The Finnish driver has become Nico Rosberg's replacement at Mercedes after his shock retirement from F1 just days after clinching the 2016 F1 world title in Abu Dhabi.
With Rosberg's retirement call coming so late it put Mercedes on the back foot and led to team principal Toto Wolff 'begging' Williams to release Bottas from his current contract to join Mercedes for 2017.
Bottas has recorded just nine podiums in F1 to date, and zero wins or pole positions albeit having spent his entire F1 career with Williams, but remains confident he can adapt to Mercedes and challenge three-time F1 world champion Hamilton for top dog status at the Brackley-based squad.
“We will see on the track and the stopwatch is not going to lie and we will see very soon how everything goes,” Bottas said. “I think that if I couldn't compare or couldn't be quicker than Lewis, I would rather stay at home."
“I do believe in my skills and I believe it is possible, but I do need to go step by step and day by day. We will take it race by race and then find out, but we will see.
“We've done a filming day and had a chat and it's been very good so far. He seems to be looking forward to the season, as I am, and like me he is excited by the new car and everything. Overall the vibes are good.”
Bottas is hopeful of a 'professional' team-mate relationship with Hamilton despite having seen the British driver's partnership with Rosberg deteriorate into a bitter rivalry when an F1 world title was at stake.
“We haven't raced yet together in the same team but so far it's been good and I see no reason why we couldn't be able to work professionally and as a good pair of teammates race very hard on track but fair,” he said. “Work well as a team, at least from my side I see no problem why it couldn't be possible. Obviously we will find out, but I have a good feeling it will be fine.”
