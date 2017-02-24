Ferrari sets sights on F1 title with SF70H

Ferrari has revealed the car it expects to challenge for its first Formula 1 drivers' title in a decade, the SF70H
Revealed in somewhat brief online presentation from Fiorano, the SF70H is the latest F1 car to be launched based on the heavily revised 2017 technical regulations.
Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen form an unchanged driver line-up for the Scuderia
in 2017, with Antonio Giovinazzi coming on board as new test and reserve driver.
As is becoming standard with the new generation cars the SF70H features an elongated 'shark fin', though Ferrari does differ with an unusual extra wing at the top of the engine cover. This comes after Mercedes trialled its own 'antenna' wing following the launch of the W08 yesterday.
Maintaining a similar livery to that of last year's SF16-H, Ferrari heads into 2017 as the only with two world champions in its driver line-up, though the team's last title success came in 2007.
Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates