McLaren-Honda heralds a new era with the MCL32

McLaren has revealed its MCL32 car for the 2017 F1 world championship as the team begins a new era this season under new management plus a revised colour scheme.Having undergone substantial managerial changes following the exit of long-time chairman Ron Dennis and the arrival of new executive director Zak Brown in January, McLaren enters a new era as part of the regulation overhaul by debuting new nomenclature in MCL32 - replacing MP4 - and debuting a striking new livery.After a number of teasers over the winter signalling the new McLaren would incorporate orange in its livery the MCL32 is a bold departure for the team, with the marque's traditional livery making a big return as part of the more familiar black livery."Most strikingly apparent is the MCL32's new colour scheme, which blends old-school McLaren history with contemporary thinking on vehicle livery design. The MCL32 has been exclusively painted by long-term partner AkzoNobel Sikkens, in Tarocco Orange, a custom McLaren colour with a pearl sparkle, and a contrasting satin black and gloss white finish."The new colouration is a particularly crowd-pleasing touch, intended not only to revisit McLaren's past but also to kick-start a fresh chapter in the team's history."The Woking-based team, which recovered from its disastrous 2015 season to jump to sixth in last year's F1 world constructors' championship, is tipped for further success with the new aerodynamic regulations and its revised driver line-up of Stoffel Vandoorne alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.McLaren continues its partnership with Honda as its power unit supplier who are also confident of strong gains over the winter having largely cured its unreliability issues which plagued its 2015 campaign.Last year McLaren's best results came from Alonso who achieved two fifth place finishes in Monaco and the USA respectively but new chief Brown has already called for a return to the podium and potential victories as soon as possible.McLaren's last F1 race win came at the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix with Jenson Button, who has taken a one-year sabbatical away from the sport in 2017, opening the opportunity to Vandoorne.