F1 »

McLaren MCL32 F1 Launch: McLaren-Honda begins a new era with the MCL32

24 February 2017
McLaren-Honda heralds the start of a new era with the unveiling of the striking - and orange - new MCL32 for the 2017 F1 season.
McLaren-Honda heralds a new era with the MCL32
McLaren MCL32 F1 Launch: McLaren-Honda begins a new era with the MCL32
McLaren has revealed its MCL32 car for the 2017 F1 world championship as the team begins a new era this season under new management plus a revised colour scheme.

Having undergone substantial managerial changes following the exit of long-time chairman Ron Dennis and the arrival of new executive director Zak Brown in January, McLaren enters a new era as part of the regulation overhaul by debuting new nomenclature in MCL32 - replacing MP4 - and debuting a striking new livery.

After a number of teasers over the winter signalling the new McLaren would incorporate orange in its livery the MCL32 is a bold departure for the team, with the marque's traditional livery making a big return as part of the more familiar black livery.

"Most strikingly apparent is the MCL32's new colour scheme, which blends old-school McLaren history with contemporary thinking on vehicle livery design. The MCL32 has been exclusively painted by long-term partner AkzoNobel Sikkens, in Tarocco Orange, a custom McLaren colour with a pearl sparkle, and a contrasting satin black and gloss white finish.

"The new colouration is a particularly crowd-pleasing touch, intended not only to revisit McLaren's past but also to kick-start a fresh chapter in the team's history."







The Woking-based team, which recovered from its disastrous 2015 season to jump to sixth in last year's F1 world constructors' championship, is tipped for further success with the new aerodynamic regulations and its revised driver line-up of Stoffel Vandoorne alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

McLaren continues its partnership with Honda as its power unit supplier who are also confident of strong gains over the winter having largely cured its unreliability issues which plagued its 2015 campaign.





10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Last year McLaren's best results came from Alonso who achieved two fifth place finishes in Monaco and the USA respectively but new chief Brown has already called for a return to the podium and potential victories as soon as possible.

McLaren's last F1 race win came at the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix with Jenson Button, who has taken a one-year sabbatical away from the sport in 2017, opening the opportunity to Vandoorne.

Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst



Tagged as: Mclaren , Jenson Button , Fernando Alonso , Monaco , Brazilian Grand Prix , Stoffel Vandoorne
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren Honda MCL32
Lando Norris joins McLaren`s Young Driver Programme
McLaren, 2011 launch, [Credit: Crash PA]
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 