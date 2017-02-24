PICS: Ferrari SF70H hits the track following reveal

F1 »

24 February 2017
Kimi Raikkonen completes his first run in the new SF70H... and it looks racier on track than it does in studio shots!
The new Ferrari SF70H has hit the track following its reveal ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Kimi Raikkonen completes a handful of laps as part of Ferrari's filming day at the private Fiorano test track, with the Scuderia releasing both images and some short footage of the run.

Though similar in livery, the SF70H showcases some interesting interpretations regarding the new-for-2017 technical regulations, with the curvaceous sidepods, inlets and a wing above the engine cover all catching the eye.








