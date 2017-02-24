Alonso comes clean on Mercedes rumours

Fernando Alonso has revealed he was approached about replacing Nico Rosberg in the title-winning Mercedes AMG Petronas team but says he didn't initiate discussions due to his commitment to McLaren.The shock retirement of Rosberg days after winning the F1 world title in 2016 prompted a major dilemma for the dominant Mercedes team over who to replace him, with Alonso emerging as a candidate despite his firm contractual status.With McLaren's disappointing form since Alonso's return to the team in 2015 prompting speculation an available drive alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes may motivate him to seek a get out clause, the Spaniard revealed that contrary was in fact true.Admitting he was approached to discuss his availability at the, Alonso says he flatly turned down the advance not just because of his current commitment to McLaren but his pledge to return the team to winning ways.“When Rosberg retired there were a couple of days where I had some conversations, some phone calls arrived to me, but I was not willing to discuss anything because I was happy at McLaren. I think McLaren-Honda, along with Ferrari, are the two most prestigious teams."I think we all had conversations. So let's say that Mercedes… after the shock of Rosberg, they had to check of everyone, which is understandable. It was nothing really strange or deep into the conversation, or the possibilities, it was just a round check they did with everyone. For them it was to hear my situation and my situation was very clear -- I have this year at McLaren-Honda, I am happy here and there was no point to talk any more or any possibility [of moving].“Right now McLaren is not winning, that is true, but we saw even today, it's a coincidence but the two best teams in the history of Formula One release their cars on the same day in a proper way.“So we need to see how these new cars perform and who is dominating the sport with the new regulations, if it's still Mercedes or not for the future.“I think for the future we will see. Until August, September, there is no point to talk about anything because I will be fully concentrated on this year's championship and we need to see which of the cars and the teams will be competitive with the new rules.“Maybe we find out a new team dominates Formula One with these new cars, so that's the first thing.”