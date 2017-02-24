McLaren targets title sponsor by 2018

McLaren's new executive director Zak Brown says he's been set the deadline of the 2018 season to secure a new title sponsor and concedes any deal is unlikely to be in place this season due to his late arrival.Brown has joined McLaren as part of the senior management shuffle triggered by Ron Dennis's exit and as well as overseeing commercial responsibilities and working alongside sporting and technical management, one of his key aims is to bag the Woking-based squad a title sponsor.Having been installed in McLaren in late 2016 Brown concedes due to business contracts running in sequence to F1 seasons it may be too late to secure a title sponsor for this season but is determined to lockdown a deal by 2018.“To get a title sponsor takes about a year and when I was asked about it early on I wanted to immediately go 'no miracles are going to happen in 2017',” Brown said. “Most company planning phases and most decisions were taken by October and we were only getting started in December. Never say never but it was unlikely we were going to get anything significant through the year.“We need to deliver a title sponsor by 2018 and I already feel that pressure because it takes a year so I am counting down the days.”Brown is keen to install a 'buzz' back in McLaren within F1 after a difficult two years mirrored by poor race results and despite a step up in results being 'critical' he feels McLaren's automotive and technological business areas give it an edge over rivals.“The results always help so the better we do the easier it will be,” he said. “McLaren also has three legs to the stool which I don't think any other racing entity has; we've got an F1 team, an unbelievable automotive division and unbelievable technology.“The partners we are looking for need to be buying into the McLaren we are and what we stand for. Certainly delivering on track is critical but that isn't the only thing we're selling."Brown also hopes F1's new owners Liberty Media can contribute to a similar wave of commercial and fan interest to give his team a timely boost.“You look across the pitlane and I haven't really seen any new sponsor announcements on any car, including those who have won the championship for three years in a row,” he said. “That will give you an indication of the headwinds we have been selling into in F1 and I think with Liberty Media coming in there is a great story where the sport is going.“We know who the owner is and what their agenda is. I think McLaren is now a good story and F1 is now a good story so there is positive times ahead.”