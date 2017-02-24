Honda reveals targets for ‘90 per cent new’ engine

Honda F1's Yusuke Hasegawa says he expects the 2017 specification Honda power unit to have progressed to the level of last year's Mercedes engine when racing action begins in March.With the covers now off the bold new MCL32, attention turns to pre-season testing and McLaren's efforts to bring up to speed a car it hopes will return it to its first podium in three years.Hampered by the limitations of the Honda V6 Hybrid power unit over the last two seasons, though McLaren made evident progress in 2016 en route to sixth in the constructors' standings, it is targeting another major step forward in 2017 thanks to revised technical regulations which place greater emphasis on the chassis.However, McLaren says much of the performance gain still has to come from Honda, with Hasegawa revealing it has been the predominant area of focus for the last few months now the restrictive 'token' development format has been ditched.“We have spent a very busy winter at Honda,” he said. “The token system has been removed and that meant we could implement every idea for the engine, which was restricted in previous years. Actually it is the area that we wanted to change from the original engine in 2015 to extract more power and obviously the car was changing dramatically, so we wanted to redesign our engine to fit the car and behave with the car much better.“So we have modified our engine with a much lower centre of gravity and lighter weight. However, it means we have a great challenge for the development, so I am very proud our team members have made a great job for this season. Of course we are not making any promises for this season, but our aim is to make the progress and catch up the frontrunners so that we keep pushing to make more progress.”Though Hasegawa is hesitant when making predictions with the engine – which he claims is '90 per cent new' – he estimates it will have reached the standard of Mercedes' power unit… albeit from 12 months ago.“We designed every part new, apart from bolts or ordinary parts. So more than 90 per cent, I think, but I didn't count the amount of parts we have designed. But because of the regulations we cannot change the vee bank angle or the amount of cylinders, so there is some restriction to what we can change.“I don't know how much gain Mercedes is hoping to make. But of course we are aiming to achieve the top level of the PU, which is Mercedes at this moment, but we don't know how much power they are making now. But I am feeling that we are not behind from them (from start of 2016), but I think we will catch up with them at the beginning of the season.”