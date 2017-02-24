Sauber confirms Giovinazzi F1 test chance

Antonio Giovinazzi has been called up to drive with Sauber during the first pre-season Formula 1 test in Spain in the wake of Pascal Wehrlein's back injury.Wehrlein's participation has been in doubt ever since he suffered a dramatic barrel-roll incident during the Race of Champions last month, with Sauber confirming last week he would not make it out in the car for the first test which starts on February 27th.As expected, new Ferrari test driver Giovinazzi will drive in his place for the opportunity to drive the 2017-specification Sauber C36-Ferrari, which was revealed on Monday.A huge boost for the highly-rated Italian, who finished runner-up to Pierre Gasly in the 2016 GP2 Series, the youngster has already tested a 2015 specification Ferrari following the confirmation in December he will join theas its reserve.“I thank the Sauber F1 Team for making this real, and also Ferrari for allowing me to replace Pascal for test one in Barcelona.”By contrast it is a massive blow for Wehrlein, who faces a race against time to be fit the opening second test and possibly the opening Australian Grand Prix round on March 24th-26thHowever, with this year's cars expected to be more physical on the drivers caution has been taken with Wehrlein as a result.“It is a pity that I cannot be in the car during the first test days, but I will be in Barcelona in order to get familiar with the team's procedures and also to follow the Sauber C36-Ferrari on track,”Wehrlein – who switches to Sauber after a season with Manor – was hurt in a bizarre incident as he raced against F1 rival Felipe Massa in a Polaris Slingshot SLR, clipping a foam barrier as they crossed the finish line, which would take him across into his rival and topple over as it rebounded (video below).