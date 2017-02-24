F1 »

24 February 2017
"Looking at the SF70H I think about the effort, dedication and passion for all the people in Ferrari they put together to build this car."
Arrivabene, Binotto discuss the Ferrari SF70H
Ferrari chief technical officer Mattia Binotto says teams that have adapting quickly to the latest regulations will have the advantage ahead the 2017 Formula 1 season with the advantage as the Scuderia's new SF70H hit the ground running with a private test in Fiorano.

Revealed in a low key online launch earlier today, the SF70H offers some intriguing interpretations of the new-for-2017 F1 regulations, including a wing on the engine cover and intricate detailing around the sidepods.

With Kimi Raikkonen going on to give the car a brief run out at Fiorano, Binotto says the 'challenge' of the new regulations has been to develop quickly and he is confident Ferrari has indeed done so.

“The new season is a new challenge, especially with new regulations even more of a challenge and the challenge in F1 is always the same. It is not being good but being the first and being the first to develop faster than everyone else. The challenge is to speed up the development and whoever has been faster.”

Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene, meanwhile, says the SF70H is the product of 'dedication' from every person working tin the team.

“It is always a big emotion when you are going to see live a new Ferrari, either a GT car or F1 car, it is the same emotion. Looking at the car I was thinking about the effort, the dedication, the professionalism and passion for all the people in Ferrari they put together to build this car.

“The car is the result of a team effort and I am very proud about this. The next two weeks we will be in Barcelona, we will follow our programme and then we will see where we are.”

Arrivabene's comments come after rumours of disharmony within the Ferrari team, spurred further by him suggestion star signing Sebastian Vettel will need to 'earn' a contract extension beyond F1 2017.


