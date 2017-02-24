F1 »

McLaren launch: Boullier: Button remains McLaren’s reserve driver

24 February 2017
McLaren racing director Eric Boullier has confirmed Jenson Button will be the team's official test and reserve driver for 2017.
Jenson Button to remain McLaren reserve driver
McLaren launch: Boullier: Button remains McLaren’s reserve driver
McLaren racing director Eric Boullier has confirmed Jenson Button will be the team's official test and reserve driver for the 2017 F1 world championship.

The 2009 F1 world champion is set for a one-year sabbatical from the sport with Stoffel Vandoorne stepping up to a race seat alongside team-mate Fernando Alonso this season.

Button was not present at the McLaren MCL32 F1 launch which fuelled speculation the British driver would take less of a hands-on role in 2017 after his being relieved to leave the sport at last year's season finale in Abu Dhabi.


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Boullier was quizzed on the issue at the McLaren team launch, after the Woking-based team announced Lando Norris had joined the team's junior programme, with the team boss stating Button's role hadn't changed since its initial announcement last September.

“The official reserve driver is Jenson Button, there are no changes,” Boullier said. “He will be doing some simulator work for us and coming to some of the races and a lot of events because he is a McLaren ambassador.”

Button posted his support of McLaren's team launch on Twitter and is currently out in the USA.




Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mclaren , Jenson Button , Fernando Alonso , Eric Boullier , Stoffel Vandoorne
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
24.11.2016 - Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
McLaren - Honda MCL32
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 F1 launch, [Credit: McLaren]
McLaren MCL32, McLaren-Honda, [Credit: McLaren]
Fernando Alonso - McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren Honda MCL32
Lando Norris joins McLaren`s Young Driver Programme
McLaren, 2011 launch, [Credit: Crash PA]
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 