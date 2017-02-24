F1 driver line-up for first Barcelona pre-season test

F1 »

24 February 2017
Pre-season testing is on the horizon so find out who will be officially testing first at the opening pre-season test in Barcelona.
Pre-season testing is on the horizon and as well as the new 2017 F1 cars being unveiled, find out who will be officially testing first at the opening pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya.

Defending champions Mercedes are expected to use their 2016 policy of splitting each day between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, depending on conditions and track time available.

Red Bull, Toro Rosso and Williams will alternate between their two drivers but Haas will test both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean by giving them back-to-back driving days on the opening test.

The rest of the F1 teams are expected to announce their driver line-ups in due course.

F1 test 1 driver line-up

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will split each day in half
Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo (Monday and Wednesday), Max Verstappen (Tuesday and Thursday)
Ferrari: TBA
Force India: Sergio Perez (Monday), Esteban Ocon (Tuesday), Alfonso Celis Jr. (Wednesday), Perez/Ocon (Thursday)
Williams: Felipe Massa (Monday and Wednesday), Lance Stroll (Tuesday and Thursday)
McLaren: TBA
Toro Rosso: Carlos Sainz (Monday), Daniil Kvyat (Tuesday) – Wednesday and Thursday TBA
Haas: Kevin Magnussen (Monday and Tuesday), Romain Grosjean (Wednesday and Thursday)
Renault: TBA
Sauber TBA


