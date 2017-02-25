Wolff: Liberty Media must seize opportunity with F1

Toto Wolff has called upon new F1 owners Liberty Media to focus on exploiting the sport's unique qualities by applying their expertise but has raised concerns over the loss of Bernie Ecclestone.The Mercedes team principal is keen to work with the new US owners after their takeover was confirmed last month, with Chase Carey installed as overall chief to replace Ecclestone while Ross Brawn will concentrate solely on the sporting side of F1.Wolff has paid tribute to the success 'Machiavellian' Ecclestone has built during his reign and has urged Liberty Media to improve upon that success.“Bernie has invented this sport from a couple of racing teams visiting each other to the most successful global sport in the world, generating £1.5 billion – it's a serious company,” Wolff said. “I think there are areas where there is nobody better than him and I have never met a more skilled dealmaker. Machiavelli. And that is part of how Formula One has been made into what it is.“Now with the new shareholders coming in, they have great expertise in the TV market, in TV rights, in sports rights and the U.S. is much more advanced in monetising sports rights through either free TV, pay TV, digital channels. I think it provides opportunities.”Despite his encouragement for the new US owners, Wolff has warned about potential teething problems it may face having axed the former ringleader, albeit giving him the ceremonial title of chairman emeritus.“There is a certain risk that we might miss the dealmaking ability of Bernie, but there is a certain opportunity with Liberty coming in with knowhow that we didn't have previously,” he said. “I think my message is that the most important is to recognise what the USP of Formula One is and to keep that and develop it from there.”