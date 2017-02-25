F1 »

Williams celebrates heritage and future with FW40

25 February 2017
Williams Martini Racing officially reveals its 2017 Formula 1 contender, the FW40.
Williams celebrates heritage and future with FW40
Williams celebrates heritage and future with FW40
Williams Martini Racing has officially revealed its contender for the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season with the launch of the landmark FW40.

A significant year for the iconic British team as it prepares to celebrate its 40th year in F1, the FW40 represents Williams interpretation of the new-for-2017 regulations, albeit with little deviation from the recognisable Martini emblazoned livery.

Williams come into the 2017 season having captured a significant amount of attention during the winter after losing the services of Valtteri Bottas, who defects to Mercedes following the shock retirement of Nico Rosberg.

Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates

In his place comes Felipe Massa, who returns to F1 just months after retiring from intending to retire from the sport after 250 races. He will be paired with 18 year-old European F3 champion Lance Strolll, who will become the second youngest driver to race in F1 when he makes his debut in the Australian Grand Prix.




Massa will be the driver to give the FW40 its debut on track in testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Williams , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Nico Rosberg , Felipe Massa , Catalunya , Valtteri Bottas , Australian Grand Prix , Lance Stroll
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Williams Martini Racing FW40
Antonio Giovinazzi - Sauber F1 Team
McLaren - Honda MCL32
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 F1 launch, [Credit: McLaren]
McLaren MCL32, McLaren-Honda, [Credit: McLaren]
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Fernando Alonso - McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 