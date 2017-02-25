Williams celebrates heritage and future with FW40

Williams Martini Racing has officially revealed its contender for the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season with the launch of the landmark FW40.A significant year for the iconic British team as it prepares to celebrate its 40th year in F1, the FW40 represents Williams interpretation of the new-for-2017 regulations, albeit with little deviation from the recognisable Martini emblazoned livery.Williams come into the 2017 season having captured a significant amount of attention during the winter after losing the services of Valtteri Bottas, who defects to Mercedes following the shock retirement of Nico Rosberg.In his place comes Felipe Massa, who returns to F1 just months after retiring from intending to retire from the sport after 250 races. He will be paired with 18 year-old European F3 champion Lance Strolll, who will become the second youngest driver to race in F1 when he makes his debut in the Australian Grand Prix.Massa will be the driver to give the FW40 its debut on track in testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.