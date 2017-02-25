F1 »

Ferrari SF70H F1 Launch: Vettel, Raikkonen give first impressions of SF70H

25 February 2017
Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen offer their first impressions of the SF70H following its first laps at Fiorano.
Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen have given their first impressions of Ferrari's 2017 Formula 1 contender after putting the 100km on the SF70H during a filming day at Fiorano.

Following a presentation of the SF70H in a low-key ceremony, Vettel and Raikkonen gave it a shakedown around Ferrari's private test track and were positive despite inclement conditions holding them back.

"You can see it is a step forward and you can feel it is a step forward," said Vettel, who has been one of the more vocal supporters of the new-for-2017 regulations designed to make the cars more challenging to drive.

“The car looks quite big and strong from the outside but also the first impressions are the right one. We didn't have any problems. It was a good and a good start."

"It was just a first touch and the main work starts in Barcelona but so far so good,” Raikkonen added.

Ferrari is bidding for its first Formula 1 drivers' title since Raikkonen's win in 2007.


