Haas VF17 leaks online ahead of official reveal

Images of the Haas VF17 have emerged online ahead of its official reveal tomorrow, showcasing a revised livery for its second season in F1.
The Ferrari-powered car was conducting a filming day at the Circuit de Catalunya two days ahead of its first public outing in pre-season testing with a handful of onlookers getting shots of the car and uploading to Twitter
The car will feature a revised livery for 2017, with last year's white becoming a dark grey combined with the more familiar red inserts. Notably, it is also one of the few teams to stylise the controversial 'shark fin'.
Haas heads into 2017 with a revised driver line-up as Kevin Magnussen switches from Renault to join Romain Grosjean, the American outfit keen to build on a solid maiden year in F1 that yielded two top six finishes.
