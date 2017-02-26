Watch Alonso hit the track in the McLaren MCL32

The striking new McLaren MCL32 has hit the track for the first time as part of the team's filming day allocation ahead of its official debut in pre-season testing on Monday.
Boasting a bold new livery – which harks back to McLaren's origins -, the MCL32 was arguably the most eagerly anticipated launch of the pre-season testing following a host of behind-the-scenes changes that have led to a concerted bid to change its image for F1 2017.
Though the car's livery has drawn a mixed response from F1 fans, Fernando Alonso – who gave the MCL32 its first shake down at the Circuit de Catalunya - is confident it will continue to see McLaren make progress relative to its rivals.
“We need to recover a huge gap to win this year, so the realistic approach we need to be not pessimistic, but realistic and know that winning in Formula 1 is difficult, but winning in Formula 1 after being 6th in the Constructors' Championship in the previous year is I think probably no one did in history, probably Brawn GP in 2009.
“Starting from that basic let's say we need to work hard, clever than anyone else, and I think what we have been doing that approach.”
Alonso will give the MCL32 its full debut during Monday's pre-season test in Barcelona, with new team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne taking over on Tuesday.
