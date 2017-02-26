Red Bull guns for Mercedes with the RB13

That nose though... remember Adrian Newey had plenty of input on this car.



Has Red Bull created something special?https://t.co/na5sTAVJcb pic.twitter.com/UD4U8tUSzr — GP F1RST (@GPF1RST) February 26, 2017



A closer look at the @redbullracing RB13... some interesting design traits. Is it a winner?https://t.co/na5sTAVJcb pic.twitter.com/JYj1khOx7a — GP F1RST (@GPF1RST) February 26, 2017



Red Bull Racing has revealed the car charged with reclaiming its place at the top of the Formula 1 World Championship from Mercedes, the RB13.After returning to winning ways in 2016, Red Bull heads into its first full season with the driving combination of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstapppen looking to take the fight to Mercedes.Champions on four occasions between 2010 and 2013, Red Bull has struggled to match its main rival since the move to V6 Hybrid regulations in 2014, but it is predicted the technical regulation changes will favour Red Bull.Red Bull - which is quoting 900HP from its TAG Heuer-branded Renault engine - called on Adrian Newey to offer greater input on the RB13 than in recent years, with the machine showcasing a handful of eye-catching design traits in its unusual stubby and 'bumped' nose.“First I want to see how competitive the car is then I can be more precise in my goals," said Verstappen, who famously claimed a win on his Red Bull Racing debut at the Spanish Grand Prix.“You start from zero again. Hopefully we have built a very competitive car. Mood is very positive. Hopefully the new regulations mix up the grid.“The training is very important. Our necks and upper body especially, which have to cope with the increased forces. It will be tough.”