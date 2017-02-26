F1 »

Red Bull RB3 F1 Launch: Red Bull guns for Mercedes with the RB13

26 February 2017
Red Bull Racing has revealed the car charged with reclaiming its Formula 1 World Championship crown from Mercedes, the RB13.
Red Bull Racing has revealed the car charged with reclaiming its place at the top of the Formula 1 World Championship from Mercedes, the RB13.

After returning to winning ways in 2016, Red Bull heads into its first full season with the driving combination of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstapppen looking to take the fight to Mercedes.

Champions on four occasions between 2010 and 2013, Red Bull has struggled to match its main rival since the move to V6 Hybrid regulations in 2014, but it is predicted the technical regulation changes will favour Red Bull.

Red Bull - which is quoting 900HP from its TAG Heuer-branded Renault engine - called on Adrian Newey to offer greater input on the RB13 than in recent years, with the machine showcasing a handful of eye-catching design traits in its unusual stubby and 'bumped' nose.











“First I want to see how competitive the car is then I can be more precise in my goals," said Verstappen, who famously claimed a win on his Red Bull Racing debut at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“You start from zero again. Hopefully we have built a very competitive car. Mood is very positive. Hopefully the new regulations mix up the grid.

“The training is very important. Our necks and upper body especially, which have to cope with the increased forces. It will be tough.”


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net

