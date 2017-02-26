‘Hungry’ Ricciardo, Verstappen eye F1 title tilt with RB13

F1 »

Red Bull RB13 F1 Launch: ‘Hungry’ Ricciardo, Verstappen eye F1 title tilt

26 February 2017
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen set their sights on the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship title with the new Red Bull RB13.
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have expressed their excitement at getting the new look 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season underway with the Red Bull RB13.

With the Renault-powered, TAG-Heuer branded car revealed a day before it hits the track for pre-season testing at Circuit de Catalunya, Ricciardo says he is keen to get his hands on the RB13 with its more aggressive technical specifications designed to make the cars harder to drive.

"I've missed race weekends – the F1 circus," the four-time race winner said. "We got to the end of the season and it was like 'I'm done with this for a while – give me a holiday', but now we're coming up to the start of the year and I'm hungry for that again.

“Getting into car next week, it's kind of an anxious time, because you are like 'I really hope this car is quick' and you kind of know, you feel it after a few laps."

“Goals are to be on the top step again. And I guess the goal is to be on the top step enough times that come October or November, it has put my in a fight for the title. That's the real goal.”

“Hopefully we have a good start and then lead the whole race," Verstappen added. "Hopefully we have a really boring race. That would be perfect!"

"The first couple of test weeks you will feel a bit sore. You can train as much as you want, you can get a lot stronger but always the first time you jump in the car you get a stiff neck. You just have to deal with it and hopefully for the rest of the season it will be good enough."


