Haas officially launches VF17

The Haas F1 Team has officially launched the VF17 ahead of its second season in the Formula 1 World Championship.The American outfit made its F1 debut in 2016 and made waves with top six finishes in its maiden two races en route to eighth in the overall standings.For 2017, the VF17 - which will continue to use Ferrari power - features a revised driver line-up, with Kevin Magnussen joining from Renault to be paired with Romain Grosjean, as well as a revised 'dark grey' livery.Beyond this, team principal Guenther Steiner insists nearly every part of the VF17 has been changed over the 2016 specification car“I think the pedal box is the same, but all the rest is very different from last year's car,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal, Haas F1 Team. “You always try to make a faster car, which is normally a lighter car. Now we can put on more ballast and get better weight distribution. The aero is completely new, as are the tires, so we needed to have some built-in adjustability.“Aesthetically, the car has a more aggressive look. It's lighter and more aerodynamically efficient. Everything we learned from our first car has been applied to our new car.”