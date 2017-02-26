Toro Rosso unveils new look STR12

Toro Rosso have completed the week of F1 team launches by becoming the last squad to reveal its 2017 car, the STR12, at the Circuit de Catalunya pitlane the day before pre-season testing commences.The Italian squad have completed a non-stop week of F1 2017 launches which started with Sauber on Monday as the grid gears up for the first pre-season test at the Spanish circuit between 27th February and 2nd March.Though Toro Rosso heads into the season with an unchanged driver line-up in Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat, it has revealed its first major livery departure since its debut back in 2006.In comes a lighter blue, silver and red appearance, replacing the dark blue shades and intricate 'bull' details.Toro Rosso conducted a filming day with the STR12 earlier in the week, but only completed a handful of laps after the Renault power unit failed.Toro Rosso is returning to the Renault fold in 2017 after a season using year-old Ferrari power units.“For all Formula 1 fans, 2017 should be a year of excitement and uncertainty, as the sport's technical regulations have undergone one of the biggest changes we have seen in a couple of decades," said team principal Franz Tost."In simple terms, the cars are wider, longer, lower, faster, noisier and use bigger tyres, promising more grip, higher cornering speeds and hopefully even closer racing."Everyone in the team has worked extremely hard to ensure we have a very competitive season. Our chassis is mated to what is possibly the most competitive engine we have had so far in the hybrid era, as we return to Renault power once more."Daniil Kvyat will be in his fourth year as a Formula 1 driver and Carlos Sainz will now tackle his third season with us. They are a very talented pairing and they have worked very hard over the winter to be ready for the additional physical challenges involved in driving these new and faster cars."The crew that will look after the cars at the track is also very well prepared and generally, throughout the company we have the stability and strength in depth to tackle this season, when the pace of car development will be much faster than over the past couple of years."Finally, we really like the first major livery change of our twelve years on the F1 grid and this new look is reflected in our pit garage, which has also been updated to make life easier while working around these much larger cars.”