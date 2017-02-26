F1 »

Toro Rosso STR12 F1 Launch: 2016 is locked in a safe - Kvyat

26 February 2017
Daniil Kvyat says 'what happened last year is locked in a safe' as he looks to bounce back with Toro Rosso in F1 2017.
Kvyat 'locks away' 2016, vows to bounce back in 2017
Toro Rosso STR12 F1 Launch: 2016 is locked in a safe - Kvyat
Daniil Kvyat insists he is fully focused on looking ahead towards the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season with Scuderia Toro Rosso and won't dwell on his troubled 2016 campaign.

Having started the 2016 season with Red Bull Racing, Kvyat was sidetracked into the Toro Rosso B team to make way for Max Verstappen, spurring a run of disappointing form that saw him crack the top ten on just two further occasions in the remaining 16 races.

Despite this, Kvyat retains his drive with Toro Rosso for 2017 and despite the looming threat of Red Bull junior drivers – notably GP2 Series champion Pierre Gasly – he says he comes into the new year refreshed and beyond the difficulties of his 2016 campaign.

RANK your favourite (and least favourite) 2017 F1 cars!

“I think the progress always has to be there. We need to have a clean, consistent season, don't leave anything on the table. As many races you can do where you say you didn't leave anything on the table as possible is the goal.

“What happened last year has been locked in the safe, put under passport [??] and taken out only if necessary. It's maybe different but now I'm just focusing on my own job.”

With Toro Rosso returning to the Renault fold for 2017 with its power unit, Kvyat is looking forward to getting his hands on a car that he hopes will be more competitive in terms of outright spee.d

“Last year Renault was a competitive engine, hopefully it will be the same story this year. I never really had a competitive engine in my whole career so hopefully that will change this year.

“It makes a big difference because we won't have to worry about straight-line speed so much, which makes things a lot easier. We hope the Renault engine will be competitive and we will discover it soon.”








REVEALED: The Red Bull RB13 TAG Heuer por Crash_net

Tagged as: Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Toro Rosso , Scuderia Toro Rosso , Max Verstappen , Daniil Kvyat
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Toro Rosso unveils new look STR12
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
Haas VF17
Toro Rosso unveils new look STR12
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
Haas VF17
Haas VF17
Haas VF17
Daniel Ricciardo - Red Bull Racing
Red Bull R13, car launch, [Credit: Red Bull]
McLaren MCL32 [credit: McLaren Twitter]
Williams Martini Racing FW40
Antonio Giovinazzi - Sauber F1 Team
McLaren - Honda MCL32
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 F1 launch, [Credit: McLaren]
McLaren MCL32, McLaren-Honda, [Credit: McLaren]
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 