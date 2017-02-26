Kvyat 'locks away' 2016, vows to bounce back in 2017

Daniil Kvyat insists he is fully focused on looking ahead towards the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season with Scuderia Toro Rosso and won't dwell on his troubled 2016 campaign.Having started the 2016 season with Red Bull Racing, Kvyat was sidetracked into the Toro Rosso B team to make way for Max Verstappen, spurring a run of disappointing form that saw him crack the top ten on just two further occasions in the remaining 16 races.Despite this, Kvyat retains his drive with Toro Rosso for 2017 and despite the looming threat of Red Bull junior drivers – notably GP2 Series champion Pierre Gasly – he says he comes into the new year refreshed and beyond the difficulties of his 2016 campaign.“I think the progress always has to be there. We need to have a clean, consistent season, don't leave anything on the table. As many races you can do where you say you didn't leave anything on the table as possible is the goal.“What happened last year has been locked in the safe, put under passport [??] and taken out only if necessary. It's maybe different but now I'm just focusing on my own job.”With Toro Rosso returning to the Renault fold for 2017 with its power unit, Kvyat is looking forward to getting his hands on a car that he hopes will be more competitive in terms of outright spee.d“Last year Renault was a competitive engine, hopefully it will be the same story this year. I never really had a competitive engine in my whole career so hopefully that will change this year.“It makes a big difference because we won't have to worry about straight-line speed so much, which makes things a lot easier. We hope the Renault engine will be competitive and we will discover it soon.”