Red Bull RB13 F1 Launch: Red Bull offers a closer look at the RB13

27 February 2017
Red Bull releases more images of the RB13 ahead of its first track run in pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Red Bull has released more images of the RB13 ahead of its first track run in pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The RB13 was unveiled in a low key online presentation yesterday and will hit the track in pre-season testing with Daniel Ricciardo first behind the wheel.

With the video presentation revealing relatively little about the Adrian Newey-penned car - and many expecting to be missing crucial aero features -, Red Bull has now published new shots prior to its public unveiling.




REVEALED: The Red Bull RB13 TAG Heuer por Crash_net

