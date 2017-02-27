F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Alonso, Ricciardo hit trouble as F1 testing begins

27 February 2017
McLaren and Red Bull suffer the ignominy of being the first teams to hit problems as pre-season F1 testing for the 2017 season began in Spain.
McLaren, Red Bull hit trouble as F1 testing begins
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Alonso, Ricciardo hit trouble as F1 testing begins
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

Red Bull and McLaren have suffered the ignominy of being the first teams to hit problems as pre-season F1 testing for the 2017 season began in Spain.

Under sunny skies, all teams got out for shakedown laps but Red Bull and McLaren had already limited their running during the first hour before hitting problems almost immediately.

Fernando Alonso gave the MCL32 a shakedown lap shortly after 9am but did not venture out of the garage thereafter, Honda confirming an 'oil systems issue which requires a full investigation'. The team went on to stress that it expects to see the car out on track again today, though it will be several hours before it reappears.

Meanwhile, Red Bull was the first team to bring out the red flag after Daniel Ricciardo stopped after four laps in the RB13. The team has since confirmed a sensor issue brought the car to a halt on the run to Turn 4.

RANK your favourite (and least favourite) 2017 F1 cars!




TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017


REVEALED: The Red Bull RB13 TAG Heuer por Crash_net



Tagged as: Mclaren , Red Bull Racing , Fernando Alonso , Daniel Ricciardo
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 running sensor equipment. 27.02.2017.
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. 27.02.2017.
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.02.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. 27.02.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. 27.02.2017.
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos Verstappen (NLD). 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing returns to the pits after stopping on the circuit. 27.02.2017.
The Red Bull Racing RB13 of Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing is recovered back to the pits on the back of a truck. 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.02.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 running sensor equipment. 27.02.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 running sensor equipment. 27.02.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 