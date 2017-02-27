McLaren, Red Bull hit trouble as F1 testing begins

The Red Bull RB13 is recovered to the pit lane as Daniel Ricciardo explains why it just went 😣😣😣https://t.co/Fag0wX9pfy pic.twitter.com/jMKSggF418 — GP F1RST (@GPF1RST) February 27, 2017



Red Bull and McLaren have suffered the ignominy of being the first teams to hit problems as pre-season F1 testing for the 2017 season began in Spain.Under sunny skies, all teams got out for shakedown laps but Red Bull and McLaren had already limited their running during the first hour before hitting problems almost immediately.Fernando Alonso gave the MCL32 a shakedown lap shortly after 9am but did not venture out of the garage thereafter, Honda confirming an 'oil systems issue which requires a full investigation'. The team went on to stress that it expects to see the car out on track again today, though it will be several hours before it reappears.Meanwhile, Red Bull was the first team to bring out the red flag after Daniel Ricciardo stopped after four laps in the RB13. The team has since confirmed a sensor issue brought the car to a halt on the run to Turn 4.