Ferrari up to speed as F1 2017 turns first laps

Sebastian Vettel has ended the first morning of F1 pre-season testing in Spain with the fastest time as the new-look machines turned in their maiden laps at the Circuit de Catalunya.Though these early laps inevitably limit the relevance of the initial times, Ferrari and Mercedes nevertheless ensured a familiar look atop the timesheets as the defending champions focused on long runs with new recruit Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel went for headlines with a couple of rapid laps.It was the German who would end up quickest, a 1min 22.791secs flier coming in the final hour of the morning in the new SF70H amidst a healthy haul of 62 laps for the Italian team. As a reference, last year's fastest lap of the entire pre-season was a 1min 22.765secs, though the cars are expected to knock seconds off this benchmark over the coming week.Bottas enjoyed a strong trouble-free debut for Mercedes three tenths behind Vettel, completing 79 laps ahead of handing over to Lewis Hamilton this afternoon following the team's decision to its drivers this week.The only other driver to get to within a second of Ferrari, Sergio Perez was third quickest for Force India, with Felipe Massa making it three Mercedes-powered cars in the top four in fourth.Carlos Sainz was fifth quickest in the new-look Toro Rosso, ahead of Renault's Nico Hulkenberg and Haas' Kevin Magnussen, the latter suffering technical issues before spinning just before the chequered flag, kissing the wall and damaging the front-wing.Elsewhere, McLaren-Honda's 2017 season started ominously as the MCL32 developed an oil issues after just one shakedown lap, while Red Bull fared little better as the RB13 brought out the red flags with a stoppage in the first hour after four laps.