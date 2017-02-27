Magnussen talks ‘different’ Haas, explains crash

Kevin Magnussen says the vast increase in grip was his overriding sensation from the Haas VF17 as the new-look 2017 F1 cars turned in their first laps at the Circuit de Catalunya.After a week of anticipation as the 2017 cars inspired by the new-for-2017 technical regulations were rolled out, F1 testing began in earnest with top lap times already getting close to the benchmarks set by last year's machines around the Spanish circuit.Inspired by the move to increase the width of the tyres and tweak the aerodynamic regulations to deliver more grip, Magnussen says he was impressed by the level available to him even at this early development stage.“It feels different,” he beamed. “The first impression is there is a lot of grip, especially in the high speed corners, you have a lot more grip and stability in the cars than the last generation of cars. We still need more laps in the car to properly get a feeling with it.“It feels very stable, especially in the high speed corners, where I feel the biggest difference. I still need to push the cars a little bit more to properly get a feeling. It will be interesting to see with the soft tyres as well to feel the maximum the car can do.”Regardless, it was a troubled start to testing for the Dane – switching from Renault – after early technical issues and a spin into the wall just before lunch.“We got some laps, not as many as we planned, but that is kind of expected. You have a plan for if everything goes right but you always expect a few issues with sensors and stuff like that. Hopefully in the afternoon we can carry on with more laps in the car and start working.“In turn 10 under braking I had a big rear locking, completely locked the rears, which is the same as pulling the handbrake on a road car so I lost the rear and spun and brushed the wall so we had some damage on the front wing.“No drama at all though. Stuff like brake balance and brake maps is what we are here to sort out so we learnt something this morning.“The wing broke because I touched the wall with front wing, luckily no other damage than that, so we'll carry on this afternoon.”