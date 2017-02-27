F1 begins relaxing video footage restrictions

F1 teams are set to be given more freedom in filming and distribution of video footage after it emerged Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were given the go ahead to conduct a live in-cockpit video for social media.Hamilton transmitted a live video through his Instagram account from the cockpit as he turned his first wheel in the Mercedes W08 during pre-season testing.A departure for a sport that has retained a strict grip on TV and video rights under the stewardship of Bernie Ecclestone, his exit and the arrival of new owners Liberty Media suggests a change of approach will give teams at least the chance to utilise their own channels.F1 has faced criticism in recent years for its failure to harness the promotional potential of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in an effort to connect with fans, not least allowing teams more flexibility with their own media channels with most footage being done away from the track.Though TV companies that pay sizeable fees for coverage will mean that there are likely to remain limitations as to what teams will be allowed to do, it is expected new guidelines will be drawn up before the start of the season.Hamilton said during the launch of the W08 that he hopes Liberty Media would relax the rules on social media use in the paddock after he was advised against the use of video on his Snapchat account.