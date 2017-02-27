F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: F1 begins relaxing video footage restrictions

27 February 2017
Lewis Hamilton conducts a live video on Instagram as F1 explores ways to allow drivers and teams more freedom with video use.
F1 begins relaxing video footage restrictions
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: F1 begins relaxing video footage restrictions
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

F1 teams are set to be given more freedom in filming and distribution of video footage after it emerged Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were given the go ahead to conduct a live in-cockpit video for social media.

Hamilton transmitted a live video through his Instagram account from the cockpit as he turned his first wheel in the Mercedes W08 during pre-season testing.

A departure for a sport that has retained a strict grip on TV and video rights under the stewardship of Bernie Ecclestone, his exit and the arrival of new owners Liberty Media suggests a change of approach will give teams at least the chance to utilise their own channels.

VOTE: Name your favourite (and least favourite) 2017 F1 contender!

F1 has faced criticism in recent years for its failure to harness the promotional potential of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in an effort to connect with fans, not least allowing teams more flexibility with their own media channels with most footage being done away from the track.

Though TV companies that pay sizeable fees for coverage will mean that there are likely to remain limitations as to what teams will be allowed to do, it is expected new guidelines will be drawn up before the start of the season.

Hamilton said during the launch of the W08 that he hopes Liberty Media would relax the rules on social media use in the paddock after he was advised against the use of video on his Snapchat account.

TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 27th February 2017 por Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst



Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Bernie Ecclestone
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with team mate Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes AMG Petronas
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.02.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 - skark fin engine cover. 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 27.02.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Liam48

February 27, 2017 4:09 PM

Good, about time, F1 needs to open up to its fans a lot more. This is hopefully the start of Liberty Media getting F1 to engage with the fans a lot more. Another point I'd like to make, Lewis Hamilton is by far the best at engaging with the fans of the sport and I'm saying that as not a fan of his. He connects best with them using social media, through snapchat, designing his helmet and today he done a live Instagram session from the cockpit of his car, which was pretty cool. F1 could actually learn from him when it comes to this.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 