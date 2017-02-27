McLaren ‘surprised’ by instant tech woes, Alonso ‘not very happy’

F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Alonso ‘not very happy’ after F1 test woes

27 February 2017
Eric Boullier admits Fernando Alonso was 'not very happy' as McLaren-Honda's 'new game' begins with a remarkably familiar tale...
Eric Boullier has expressed his 'surprise' at seeing McLaren-Honda's season gets off to an inauspicious start after technical issues kept Fernando Alonso garage-bound for most of the first day of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Alonso managed just an installation lap as the day began before returning to the pit lane with a diagnosed oil systems issue, keeping him out of action for seven hours until the Spaniard returned to track mid-afternoon.

Though it suffered a further glitch despite an entire change of power unit, with half an hour of testing remaining on day one the MCL32 had completed 16 laps.

Echoing McLaren-Honda's horrendous start to the 2015 pre-season, McLaren racing director Boullier was nonetheless relaxed about the instant issues but admits frustration after a trouble-free 100km of filming only yesterday.

“We had an oil system problem, we are investigating what is going on,” he told assembled media in Spain. “It is so disappointing because yesterday we had a filming day, we did 100km and more or less everything went alright. So it was a bit of a surprise to have problems but we have to wait for Honda to come back to us.”

A particular frustration for Alonso – who is yet to claim a podium since re-joining McLaren in 2015 -, Boullier admitted the two-time world champion was 'not very happy'

“He knows minute after minute what is going on. Of course he was not very happy this morning but he was here yesterday and he drove the car for a few laps to get a feel of the car. He was happy yesterday, so this morning was unexpected. We are here to make sure everything will be in order in Australia.”

With much of McLaren's problems originating from power unti supplier Honda, Boullier says he is confident it is getting on top of the problems.

“They reacted as professionally as you would expect,” he continued. “They were disappointed obviously and rather than driving everyone nuts around, they sat down, organised calls with Sakura in Japan but also we had some meeting together with us.

“To just start helping an investigation but also to decide what to do, so this is why we decided altogether to take this old PU off. So we take everything out, bring everything back for another PU to try to run as soon as possible. Everything that has been done has been coordinated with Sakura and Woking.”

