F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Hamilton edges Vettel as F1 testing kicks off

27 February 2017
F1 testing is underway with Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and the 'un-retired' Felipe Massa immediately up to speed.
Mercedes and Ferrari have begun Formula 1 pre-season testing atop the timesheets as the new-look F1 2017 season began in earnest with a largely uninterrupted day of action at the Circuit de Catalunya.

With Valtteri Bottas getting his full Mercedes debut in the morning to set the second fastest time behind pace setter Sebastian Vettel at the midday point, Lewis Hamilton drove the W08 in the afternoon to move to the top of the timesheets with a 1min 21.765 lap on the soft tyres.

Both drivers reportedly completed a race simulation each, though Mercedes' rendition of the controversial fin only made an appearance in the afternoon.

Notably, however, the margin pegged to little more than a tenth over Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari SF70H, whose best time of 1min 21.878secs – amidst a total of 126 laps - was managed on the medium compound of the brand-new 'wider' tyres.

With lap times already exactly a second quicker than the best lap from eight days of testing last year in the 'slower' 2016 specification cars, the 'un-retired' Felipe Massa was an eye-catching third fastest in the Williams FW40, just three tenths off the top spot and completing more than 100 laps.

Barcelona – Pre-season F1 testing results [Monday Final]

Following an eventful morning that saw him damage the car after spinning into the wall, Kevin Magnussen hit back in the afternoon with the fourth fastest time for Haas, just over a second off the ultimate pace.

After losing most of the morning with sensor issues – prompting the only red flag of the day – Daniel Ricciardo lost more time in the afternoon with battery concerns but would eventually hit the ground running in the latter part of the day, notching up 50 laps eventually and improving to fifth late on.

There were also niggles for Force India with Sergio Perez managing just two laps in the afternoon after the VJM10 suffered a cracked exhaust, though he was still seventh quickest behind Bottas, ahead of Carlos Sainz in the Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg in the factory Renault.

After failing to complete a timed lap in the morning and spending the initial part of the afternoon stationed in the garage, Fernando Alonso eventually got some mileage in the McLaren-Honda MCL32, notching up 29 laps in what was nonetheless an inauspicious opening for the team as it begins a 'new era'.

Bringing up the rear was Marcus Ericsson in the 2016 Ferrari-engined Sauber C36, five seconds off the pace. The Swede hands over to Ferrari tester Antonio Giovinazzi tomorrow as he deputises for the injured Pascal Wehrlein.

In terms of mileage, Mercedes completed the most running between Hamilton (73) and Bottas (79), a total of 152 laps, with Ferrari and Williams managing 126 and 103 laps respectively.

