Bottas reacts to his first day as a Mercedes F1 driver

Valtteri Bottas has expressed his excitement at getting his hands on the 'very different' W08 as he officially got to work as a Mercedes F1 driver in pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.The Finn was given the honour of debuting the new car in Spain following his appointment over the winter to replace retired world champion Nico Rosberg, Bottas completing 79 laps – including a race sim – over the course of the morning before handing over to new team-mate Lewis Hamilton.The first chance to push the W08 having shaken down the machine at Silverstone last week, Bottas admits he was taken aback by the amount of grip and downforce on offer from the car with its aerodynamic tweaks and wider tyres.“It's very different to last year I have to say,” he said. “Definitely can feel the new regulations they increase loads and make the car have a bit more grip.“Obviously it's a completely different car anyway, different from the Williams it behaves quite differently. But it's still a car. It's got an engine, four tyres, and a steering wheel so yeah, it was very good to test it. It was good. It was fast in the corners as we expected“I also loved seeing the other cars on track they look great. What's been good this morning is that we did more than a race distance and we had no issues at all.”Focused primarily on getting as much mileage on the car as possible as Mercedes look to assure reliability before building on the car's performance, former Williams driver Bottas was impressed with the performance out of the box.“Mercedes did an amazing job over the winter,” he continued. “Obviously I started in a bit more than a month ago but what I've seen has been very impressive and how well the car has been running it's been impressive and hopefully stays that way. For us the main thing is to get the mileage now and if there's any issues to come hopefully we can find them out.“I think doing more than a race distance in half a day is good, that was our target, we were trying to get the mileage now because we don't want to face any issues later.”Having emerged second quickest at the midday point with a 1min 22.169secs lap, Bottas slipped to sixth on the timesheets as Hamilton took over for the faster afternoon session.