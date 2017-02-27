Horner’s dig at McLaren after efforts to ban ‘shark fin’ rejected

The Mercedes take on the fin... some very interesting detailing on it though.



Red Bull chief Christian Horner has revealed he called on the Formula 1 Strategy Group to ban the divisive 'shark fins' last year, only for a majority of teams to vote in favour of keeping them for 2017 ahead of widespread use on this year's cars.The majority of F1 teams that launched their cars last week did so with a shark fin engine cover attached, being just one of a number of aerodynamic changes on the grid following an overhaul of the technical regulations.Horner said that he is a big fan of F1's new aggressive look, but was disappointed by the appearance of the shark fins, and revealed that he wanted them to be banned for 2017.“I think the cars look fantastic, the only thing that lets them down is the shark fins, proportionally,” Horner said on the first day of pre-season F1 testing.“It's something that we raised at a Formula 1 strategy meeting last year to ask that all teams remove them because it is pretty marginal the performance gain that they offer. In the interest of aesthetics it was requested that they be removed.“That went to the Formula 1 Commission and unfortunately was immediately rejected by the majority of teams.”Horner went on to direct a sly quip towards McLaren with its particularly ostentatious interpretation of the 'fin', saving a joke for its former boss Ron Dennis.“I think the cars look great so far… apart from the McLaren colour scheme, I think everything else is looking great. I think Ron must be going mad!”Regardless, Horner remains hopeful that something can be done to remove the shark fins for 2018, stressing the importance of F1's look as it bids to grow under new owners Liberty Media.“I think those type of things are consequences of regulations and I think it's that type of thing that we should try and avoid,” he continued.“I think it's wrong to ignore the aesthetics on a car and unfortunately this is a consequence of the rules but one that should have been able to be addressed quite quickly.”Mercedes was the only team not to launch with a 'fin', but would revert to using one when F1 testing got underway.Red Bull endured a tough start to testing after Daniel Ricciardo suffered sensor issues in the morning. He would eventually complete 50 laps in the RB13.