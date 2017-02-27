F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Ricciardo: Rivals 'more adventurous' than Red Bull

27 February 2017
Daniel Ricciardo says it's interesting to see some of Red Bull's rivals have opted for more extreme car designs.
Ricciardo: Rivals 'more adventurous' than Red Bull
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Ricciardo: Rivals 'more adventurous' than Red Bull
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

Daniel Ricciardo says it's interesting to see some of Red Bull's rivals have opted for more extreme car designs but insists as long as his car is fast it won't matter to him.

With Red Bull's RB13 getting its track debut alongside its F1 competitors on the opening day of pre-season testing the Adrian Newey-designed car visually looked less spectacular than the rest of the field, with the absence of extrovert wings or the 'T wings' debuted by Mercedes and Ferrari.

Team principal Christian Horner says Red Bull hoped to outlaw the engine cover fins which have appeared on all the F1 cars since the technical regulation changes but was overruled by a majority vote.

Ricciardo agrees the RB13 looks less extreme than its rivals compared to recent years but says Red Bull has plenty in its armoury to test once it discovers a baseline set-up.

“It is an interesting one. Obviously people expect us to have the most detailed car with lots of little wings everywhere, but it looks like some other teams have tried some more adventurous things,” Ricciardo said. “We have to see.

“I definitely have faith in my guys. If we feel that we need to try some other things then that is what testing is for. The car looks clean. It looks nice, but hopefully it drives fast. That is important.”

Ricciardo had his opening day of pre-season testing disrupted by a battery problem and a sensor issue which forced the Australian driver to stop on track, causing the sole red flag of the day, as he completed just 48 laps with a best time of 1m 23.372s to put him fifth - over 1.5 seconds off timesheet topper Lewis Hamilton.

“You have a look where the other cars are in testing, but I don't really read in to it too much,” he said. “If we are two seconds quicker than everyone then sure I'd be happy right now.

"We are a bit more of a second off but you don't know fuel loads or anything. Considering the number of laps we did today we can be pretty positive.”


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mclaren , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Christian Horner , Adrian Newey , Daniel Ricciardo
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.02.2017 - Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 stopped on track
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.02.2017.
Red Bull Racing RB13 front suspension detail. 27.02.2017.
Red Bull Racing RB13 front suspension detail. 27.02.2017.
Red Bull Racing RB13 front suspension detail. 27.02.2017.
Pirelli tecnician working on Mercedes AMG F1 tyres. 27.02.2017.
Pirelli tecnician working on Mercedes AMG F1 tyres. 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 walks the circuit with the media. 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 walks the circuit with the media. 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 27.02.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren. 27.02.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren. 27.02.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren. 27.02.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 27.02.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 27.02.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 