Ricciardo: Rivals 'more adventurous' than Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo says it's interesting to see some of Red Bull's rivals have opted for more extreme car designs but insists as long as his car is fast it won't matter to him.
With Red Bull's RB13 getting its track debut alongside its F1 competitors on the opening day of pre-season testing the Adrian Newey-designed car visually looked less spectacular than the rest of the field, with the absence of extrovert wings or the 'T wings' debuted by Mercedes and Ferrari.
Team principal Christian Horner says Red Bull hoped to outlaw the engine cover fins
which have appeared on all the F1 cars since the technical regulation changes but was overruled by a majority vote.
Ricciardo agrees the RB13 looks less extreme than its rivals compared to recent years but says Red Bull has plenty in its armoury to test once it discovers a baseline set-up.
“It is an interesting one. Obviously people expect us to have the most detailed car with lots of little wings everywhere, but it looks like some other teams have tried some more adventurous things,” Ricciardo said. “We have to see.
“I definitely have faith in my guys. If we feel that we need to try some other things then that is what testing is for. The car looks clean. It looks nice, but hopefully it drives fast. That is important.”
Ricciardo had his opening day of pre-season testing disrupted by a battery problem and a sensor issue which forced the Australian driver to stop on track, causing the sole red flag of the day, as he completed just 48 laps with a best time of 1m 23.372s to put him fifth - over 1.5 seconds off timesheet topper Lewis Hamilton.
“You have a look where the other cars are in testing, but I don't really read in to it too much,” he said. “If we are two seconds quicker than everyone then sure I'd be happy right now.
"We are a bit more of a second off but you don't know fuel loads or anything. Considering the number of laps we did today we can be pretty positive.”
