F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Hamilton piles on the miles, coy on ‘favourite’ tag

27 February 2017
Lewis Hamilton sends a warning signal to his rivals by topping the timesheets on the first day of pre-season testing without focusing on times.
Hamilton piles on the miles, coy on ‘favourite’ tag
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Hamilton piles on the miles, coy on ‘favourite’ tag
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

Lewis Hamilton was left content after Mercedes enjoyed a strong start to Formula 1 pre-season testing in Barcelona, posting the fastest time and recording more laps than any other team.

Mercedes hit the ground running by completing 152 laps on day one at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with on-track duties being split between Hamilton and new teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton finished the day one-tenth of a second clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the top of the timesheets, but ominously stressed Mercedes' focus was on reliability, not outright speed.

“It has been a good day and a positive day for the team. We have gained lots of laps and lots of information to try and improve the car,” the three-time champion said.

VOTE: Name your favourite (and least favourite) 2017 F1 contender!

“This is day one. We have not done any work to get the balance perfect. Today is all about ticking off the check points of the car and getting reliability. In days to come, we will start to improve the car.”

Hamilton spoke warmly of the appearance of his new Mercedes W08 EQ Power + car, which sports an aggressive new look following the introduction of new technical regulations to F1 for 2017.

“It is a beast. It is so much better than last year,” Hamilton said. "It is much more beefed up version of the car we have had in previous seasons. It was a great first day to get that many laps in and our car looks the best.

"The cars look fantastic, the tyres look fantastic, the wider wheels, the wider body and the wider chassis. Hopefully it is great for the fans.”

Despite Mercedes' strong start to testing, Hamilton remained coy when asked about the favourite tag that has been given to the defending champion team heading into the 2017 campaign.

“Firstly, people always want to big you up at the beginning of the season,” Hamilton said. “Secondly, we are world champions, and three our car looks a thousand times better than everyone else's so [being favourites] would be expected.

“We are still the team to beat in terms of we are the champions still. We have a lot of work ahead of us as does every other team.”




TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 27th February 2017 por Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Catalunya , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 27.02.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 27.02.2017.
Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team 27.02.2017.
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso. 27.02.2017.
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso. 27.02.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.02.2017.
Red Bull Racing RB13 front suspension detail. 27.02.2017.
Red Bull Racing RB13 front suspension detail. 27.02.2017.
Red Bull Racing RB13 front suspension detail. 27.02.2017.
Pirelli tecnician working on Mercedes AMG F1 tyres. 27.02.2017.
Pirelli tecnician working on Mercedes AMG F1 tyres. 27.02.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1. 27.02.2017.
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. 27.02.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team. 27.02.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team. 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 walks the circuit with the media. 27.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 walks the circuit with the media. 27.02.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 