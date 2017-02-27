Alonso laments lost day for McLaren

F1 »

27 February 2017
Fernando Alonso says he's upset to effectively lose a quarter of his pre-season testing schedule due to an oil systems issue.
Fernando Alonso says he's upset to effectively lose a quarter of his pre-season testing schedule due to an oil systems issue after McLaren's rigorous preparations over the winter.

The Spanish driver was only able to complete one installation lap before returning to the pit lane with a diagnosed oil systems problem which stopped him running for the majority of the day.

Despite managing some limited laps in the final two hours Alonso notched up a total of 29 laps with a best time of 1m 25.821s to end the day 10th overall – over four seconds off timesheet topper Hamilton.

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier initially explained Alonso was 'not very happy' with the issue coming as a surprise to the Woking-based team, with the two-time F1 world champion echoing his comments.

“I'm disappointed as I've been working for several months on the fitness on the simulator, on the sponsor commitments, and launching the car I think everyone did an amazing job for this car for many, many months,” Alonso said. “Now you hit the track and you do an installation lap and something breaks down and you lose the day.

“Time is a very important issue with the new regulations the new tyres many information we need to get in a very short time, three days in my case now, not only on the technical side and also on the driving side.

“You need to find your limits, the driving style that suits this car and these tyres, you need to familiarise with the steering wheel with the starting procedures with the pit stop. Many many things that are different this year because the tyres and the size of the car.”

Alonso has just Wednesday of test one and two days in the second test to drive the MCL32 before the 2017 F1 season opener in Australia next month but remains in a positive frame of mind despite losing a huge chunk of track time.

“It's not a problem, luckily enough I have a good experience and find the limits very quickly,” he said. “That has been the same all my life that I adapt to the cars quicker than anyone else and I will do also this year.”

by Haydn Cobb

