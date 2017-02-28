F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: As it happened: F1 pre-season test - Day 2

28 February 2017
The action continues for the second day of Formula 1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.
As it happened: F1 pre-season test - Day 2
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: As it happened: F1 pre-season test - Day 2
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

Action is underway at the second day of Formula 1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya with all 10 teams on track.

Crash.net will be present on all 8 days of the test bringing you LIVE updates throughout, with every red flag, every spin, every incident and every fast lap available to you.

We will bring results on the hour every hour, plus reaction from the drivers during and after each day... not to mention exclusive interviews.

VOTE: Name your favourite (and least favourite) 2017 F1 contender!

F1 test 1 driver line-up:

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will split each day in half
Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo (Monday and Wednesday), Max Verstappen (Tuesday and Thursday)
Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel (Monday and Wednesday), Kimi Raikkonen (Tuesday and Thursday)
Force India: Sergio Perez (Monday), Esteban Ocon (Tuesday), Alfonso Celis Jr. (Wednesday), Perez/Ocon (Thursday)
Williams: Felipe Massa (Monday and Wednesday), Lance Stroll (Tuesday and Thursday)
McLaren: Fernando Alonso (Monday and Wednesday), Stoffel Vandoorne (Tuesday and Thursday)
Toro Rosso: Carlos Sainz (Monday), Daniil Kvyat (Tuesday) – Wednesday and Thursday TBA
Haas: Kevin Magnussen (Monday and Tuesday), Romain Grosjean (Wednesday and Thursday)
Renault: Nico Hulkenberg (Monday), Jolyon Palmer (Tuesday). Will split Wednesday and Thursday
Sauber: Marcus Ericsson (Monday), Antonio Giovinazzi (Tuesday). Will split Wednesday and Thursday in half


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 27th February 2017 por Crash_net


TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Catalunya
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 sidepod detail. 28.02.2017.
Mercedes AMG F1 W08 front wing. 28.02.2017.
Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 leads Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren F1 28.02.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 28.02.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 28.02.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 28.02.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 28.02.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 28.02.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 28.02.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 28.02.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 28.02.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-17. 28.02.2017.
Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12. 28.02.2017.
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Sauber F1 Team. 28.02.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 