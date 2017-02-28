As it happened: F1 pre-season test - Day 2

TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017
Action is underway at the second day of Formula 1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya with all 10 teams on track.
will be present on all 8 days of the test bringing you LIVE updates throughout, with every red flag, every spin, every incident and every fast lap available to you.
We will bring results on the hour every hour, plus reaction from the drivers during and after each day... not to mention exclusive interviews.
F1 test 1 driver line-up:
Mercedes:
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will split each day in half
Red Bull:
Daniel Ricciardo (Monday and Wednesday), Max Verstappen (Tuesday and Thursday)
Ferrari:
Sebastian Vettel (Monday and Wednesday), Kimi Raikkonen (Tuesday and Thursday)
Force India:
Sergio Perez (Monday), Esteban Ocon (Tuesday), Alfonso Celis Jr. (Wednesday), Perez/Ocon (Thursday)
Williams:
Felipe Massa (Monday and Wednesday), Lance Stroll (Tuesday and Thursday)
McLaren:
Fernando Alonso (Monday and Wednesday), Stoffel Vandoorne (Tuesday and Thursday)
Toro Rosso:
Carlos Sainz (Monday), Daniil Kvyat (Tuesday) – Wednesday and Thursday TBA
Haas:
Kevin Magnussen (Monday and Tuesday), Romain Grosjean (Wednesday and Thursday)
Renault:
Nico Hulkenberg (Monday), Jolyon Palmer (Tuesday). Will split Wednesday and Thursday
Sauber:
Marcus Ericsson (Monday), Antonio Giovinazzi (Tuesday). Will split Wednesday and Thursday in half
