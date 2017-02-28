Tatiana Calderon lands Sauber F1 development role

Sauber has announced it has signed GP3 racer Tatiana Calderon to its team as a development driver ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season.The 23 year-old Colombian, who has raced in a number of single-seater series in recent years, will be inducted into the Swiss team's Young Driver Programme to embark on professional simulator training session and coaching with engineers are F1 race weekends.“I am extremely happy to join the Sauber F1 Team as a development driver. I want to thank Monisha Kaltenborn and the whole team for giving me this opportunity, and also Escuderia Telmex for their support.“I am grateful to be working with such an established Formula 1 team and to benefit from its long experience. I look forward to working with the team and learning as much as I can. It is a step closer to my dream – one day competing in Formula 1!”“We are very pleased to welcome Tatiana onboard to the Sauber family,” added team principal Monisha Kaltenborn. “We have the opportunities and facilities to provide Tatiana a professional platform on which she can further develop her knowledge and skills in racing. I am convinced that we can provide her lots of in-depth motorsport know-how for her future career in racing.”Calderon – who scored two top ten finishes in GP3 – will continue in the series this year having also finished ninth overall in the Spanish-based Euroformula Open series.