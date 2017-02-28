F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Tatiana Calderon lands Sauber F1 development role

28 February 2017
GP3 racer Tatiana Calderon joins Sauber as a development driver ahead of the 2017 F1 season.
Tatiana Calderon lands Sauber F1 development role
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Tatiana Calderon lands Sauber F1 development role
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

Sauber has announced it has signed GP3 racer Tatiana Calderon to its team as a development driver ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season.

The 23 year-old Colombian, who has raced in a number of single-seater series in recent years, will be inducted into the Swiss team's Young Driver Programme to embark on professional simulator training session and coaching with engineers are F1 race weekends.

“I am extremely happy to join the Sauber F1 Team as a development driver. I want to thank Monisha Kaltenborn and the whole team for giving me this opportunity, and also Escuderia Telmex for their support.

“I am grateful to be working with such an established Formula 1 team and to benefit from its long experience. I look forward to working with the team and learning as much as I can. It is a step closer to my dream – one day competing in Formula 1!”

“We are very pleased to welcome Tatiana onboard to the Sauber family,” added team principal Monisha Kaltenborn. “We have the opportunities and facilities to provide Tatiana a professional platform on which she can further develop her knowledge and skills in racing. I am convinced that we can provide her lots of in-depth motorsport know-how for her future career in racing.”

Calderon – who scored two top ten finishes in GP3 – will continue in the series this year having also finished ninth overall in the Spanish-based Euroformula Open series.

TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

RANK your favourite (and least favourite) 2017 F1 cars!

TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 27th February 2017 por Crash_net

Tagged as: Formula 1 , Sauber , Monisha Kaltenborn , Tatiana Calderon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Tatiana Calderon (COL) Carlin Dallara Volkswagen
Tatiana Calderon, Sauber, development driver [Credit: Sauber]
28.02.2017 - Williams garage
28.02.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.02.2017 - Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing 28.02.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren F1 28.02.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 28.02.2017.
28.02.2017 - Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 28.02.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Force India F1 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Force India F1 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.
28.02.2017 - Lawrence Stroll (CAN)
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 