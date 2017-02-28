McLaren-Honda forced into second PU change as issues persist

Vandoorne completes just one lap for coasting into the pit lane with seemingly more issues...https://t.co/Fag0wX9pfy pic.twitter.com/q5BvQyqsGA — GP F1RST (@GPF1RST) February 28, 2017



McLaren-Honda's hopes of getting its 2017 pre-season up to speed received another blow after Stoffel Vandoorne completed just 29 laps at the Circuit de Catalunya before hitting problems.The Belgian – making his full-time F1 debut this year - was looking to make up for lost time after McLaren Honda lost several hours with an oil systems issues, consigning Fernando Alonso to just 29 laps himself.However, after completing one shakedown lap Vandoorne was forced to coast into the pit lane with the engine off before being assisted back to the garage for more attention.Though he made it back onto track relatively quickly, an as-yet-unidentified issue before lunch has forced McLaren to change the Honda power unit for the second time in two days."We have lost power to the PU," a spokesperson said. "At the moment we don't know what has caused the issue. We are currently changing the PU in order to investigate fully and identify the cause."It comes as McLaren attempted to, with Eric Boullier saying it was 'surprised' to come up against problems after a trouble-free filming day, even if he admitted Alonso was unhappy to be hampered by more tech problems.