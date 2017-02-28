F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: More problems dog McLaren Honda on day two

28 February 2017
McLaren-Honda suffers more problems with the power unit after completing 29 laps.
McLaren-Honda forced into second PU change as issues persist
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: More problems dog McLaren Honda on day two
McLaren-Honda's hopes of getting its 2017 pre-season up to speed received another blow after Stoffel Vandoorne completed just 29 laps at the Circuit de Catalunya before hitting problems.

The Belgian – making his full-time F1 debut this year - was looking to make up for lost time after McLaren Honda lost several hours with an oil systems issues, consigning Fernando Alonso to just 29 laps himself.

However, after completing one shakedown lap Vandoorne was forced to coast into the pit lane with the engine off before being assisted back to the garage for more attention.

Though he made it back onto track relatively quickly, an as-yet-unidentified issue before lunch has forced McLaren to change the Honda power unit for the second time in two days.




"We have lost power to the PU," a spokesperson said. "At the moment we don't know what has caused the issue. We are currently changing the PU in order to investigate fully and identify the cause."

It comes as McLaren attempted to play down yesterday's issues
, with Eric Boullier saying it was 'surprised' to come up against problems after a trouble-free filming day, even if he admitted Alonso was unhappy to be hampered by more tech problems.

JuJitsoup

February 28, 2017 9:55 AM
Last Edited 2 hours 6 minutes ago

This is a concern. Yes it's early but this has echoes of 2015 and 16 all over again. What a mess Honda are. The arrogance to believe they could make a competitive engine in the short time they originally gave themselves is embarrassing. I'm really routing for them (Fernando at least) as I'm SO tired of Merc domination. It's become utter tedium. We need Ferrari, RB and McLaren to be right up there to make things interesting. Hope this is just a blip but their pace when they're actually moving doesn't point to anything close to top ten material. That colour scheme as well!! It just adds insult injury.


