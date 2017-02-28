'We need to talk...' - Massa explains Williams F1 u-turn

Exactly three months after saying what appeared to be his final farewells to the Formula 1 paddock in Abu Dhabi, Felipe Massa has spoken about the turn in events that saw him come out of retirement to race with Williams in 2017.Massa announced last September that he would be retiring from F1 at the end of the 2016 season, making way for 18-year-old Formula 3 champion Lance Stroll to claim a seat with Williams alongside Valtteri Bottas.However, when Nico Rosberg announced his shock retirement from racing just five days after winning the drivers' championship and Mercedes came calling for Bottas, Massa found himself considering a sensational comeback.But the Brazilian did not go chasing his old seat with Williams to begin with. Instead, he waited to see if the team would come calling in the wake of Mercedes' approach for Bottas.“I didn't call anybody to be honest. I just waited to see,” Massa said. “It happened two days after I had the Christmas party with the team and said 'bye-bye' to everybody! I received an SMS from Claire, she was writing to say if I would accept to stop my retirement.“So I said: 'Listen, I think we need to talk'. Then she called me staightaway so we spoke. Then I took the plane to England to sit with her and discuss so many things around that and the team and so many ideas, about what didn't work for the team last year.“We had a very long conversation and it took a little bit of time to be 100 per cent clear, which was not just down to myself but to so many things around with Mercedes and Valtteri. It took a little bit of time but I followed by heart.”One of the biggest challenges for Massa was telling his family that he would be going back on his decision to retire and returning to F1 in 2017.“When I told my wife I was going to stop, she was a little bit surprised because that is what I had done all my life, so what was I going to do then?” Massa said.“She said she was on my side and whatever I decided but you can't stop at 35 years old, you need to find something to do. I could not stay at home. Even my father was very surprised.“So when I told them Claire called me I think they said: 'Listen, do what you want to do and do what you feel happy to do we are on your side. If you want to race for one, two, three, four or five years, it doesn't matter - we are on your side'.“I had a lot of support from my family, from the people. I never saw a driver that had an amazing retirement like me with everything that happened in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.“I had a lot of nice feelings from the people. So when I said I was coming back it was not easy for me.“Sometimes things happen for a reason. I was really happy with my decision to retire but then things happened and maybe it was not the right time.”