VIDEO: Watch Mercedes tackle the graveyard shift...

28 February 2017
As Lewis Hamilton heads to the track on day two of F1 testing, Mercedes reveals more about what goes on overnight to get him on track.
With F1 relaxing the rules on video coverage from within the paddock, Mercedes reveal more about what goes on when the sun goes down and the drivers head to the hotel...



27.02.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 28.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 28.02.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1. 28.02.2017.
28.02.2017 - Pirelli Tyres of Mercedes
28.02.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.02.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.02.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.02.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.02.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.02.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 front suspension detail. 28.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 28.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 in the pits. 28.02.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1. 28.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 28.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 in the pits. 28.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 in the pits. 28.02.2017.

