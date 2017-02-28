Alonso apologises to fans for ‘horrible cars’

Fernando Alonso has apologised to fans for 'five or six years of horrible cars' as the new-look 2017 Formula 1 machines hit the ground running in pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.The 2005 and 2006 F1 champion has been a vocal critic of the shift in regulation and ethos of F1 since 2009, particularly 2014's change to the V6 Hybrid engines, and has hinted he will determine his F1 future based on the evolution of the new technical regulations designed to make the cars faster and harder to drive.Though the Spaniard's impressions of the machines were hampered by technical issues in the McLaren Honda that limited his mileage to just 29 laps, he was positive about the look of the cars and the initial feeling behind the wheel… before going as far as to apologise for the cars of recent seasons.“With the proper tyres we did 29 laps but they were not quality laps, they were just checking laps and many installation laps - things were not running at the full potential so it's difficult to have a feeling right now.“I think the only conclusion is that the cars look nice, the cars are definitely faster in the corners so it's good to come back to that feeling of the downforce in the corners and be able to push the car to the limit a little bit more so I'm happy with that.“I saw some other cars running alongside on the track and they look very, very good. So I'm happy for that, happy for the sport for going in the right direction and probably apologise to the fans for the last five or six years that they saw horrible cars.”Unconvinced by F1's move towards frugality in terms of engine, fuel and tyre use, Alonso is encouraged by the prospect influencing the car's performance more by his own input behind the wheel.“I think in the way of pushing the car and being able to express your driving style I think yes, a little bit more than the previous cars that you were constrained to drive and save everything. Sometimes last year the slower you drove the better timed lap you could do because you were saving the tyres and you can maximise the stint, while this year it seems that you are able to push the car a little bit more and probably use your own driving style a little bit to maximise the timed lap.“On the other hand I think the importance of the driver percentage - when we talk sometimes of how much is the car and how much is the driver - I think with the technology we have now, with the aero packages we have now, with the power units we have now I think the driver is even less important.“You need massive power now with this level of drag, with this level of downforce. You need a good harvesting and good deployment because the straights are a little bit longer now than last year. Some corners will disappear, will be flat, so the straights will be even longer because of that.“So if you are 20hp down last year you were losing maybe 0.2s or 0.3s, whereas this year you are losing half a second. So I think the importance of some of the technical aspects of the car are even higher this year, so the driver can do up to one point, miracles they cannot do anymore.”Alonso missed the first morning of F1 action at the Circuit de Catalunya after an oil systems issue on the Honda power unit.