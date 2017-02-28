Mercedes stretch ahead as McLaren suffer again

Mercedes gave a clearer glimpse of its performance potential on the second morning of pre-season F1 testing at the Circuit de Catalunya as the first team to trial both the super-soft and the ultra-soft tyres.Having taken the new W08 to the top of the timesheets yesterday afternoon, Hamilton returned to the cockpit for a morning stint this time and was offered the opportunity to sample the super-soft rubber just before the lunch break prior to handing over to Valtteri Bottas.As the only driver to trial the tyres amidst a 64 lap programme, Hamilton was inevitably quicker than his rivals, stopping the clock at 1min 20.983secs – just under a second faster than Monday's benchmark – but suggested more to come after going slower than his soft tyre best in the final sector.Hamilton was also given the chance to try the ultra-soft tyre right at the end of the session, but didn't complete the lap after failing to improve in the first two sectors.It remains to be seen whether Mercedes – who trialled more 'wing' renditions over the course of the morning - will afford the same tyre benefits to Bottas when he takes over this afternoon.Kimi Raikkonen topped the timesheets for a time en route to second position as Ferrari again posed the nearest threat over a single lap, 1.6secs adrift but on the soft tyre only.Despite getting out late as Monday repairs overran into Tuesday, Esteban Ocon was quickly up to speed on his Force India debut, setting the third best time with a 1min 23.045 on the soft tyres. Worryingly for the team, however, after losing much of yesterday with a cracked exhaust, Ocon would suffer more technical issues 15mins prior to lunch, in turn bringing out the red flags.The only driver to put in a back-to-back driving stint, Kevin Magnussen made steady gains over the course of the morning en route to fourth fastest in the Haas, ahead of Max Verstappen, who completed 31 laps but remained 2.2secs off the overall pace in fifth, and Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat.Lance Stroll made his much anticipated F1 debut in the Williams but blotted his copybook early on with a spin on the exit of the fast turn nine right-hander, bringing out the red flags. The Canadian teenager lost the car on the kerbs and spun across the gravel, but while he would get going again without assistance he didn't return to track after those 12 laps.Meanwhile, McLaren, Sauber and Renault endured difficult starts to the day with issues dogging their progress.McLaren-Honda is undergoing its second power unit change in two days after two stoppages over the course of the morning. After slowing with problems at the start of the session, Stoffel Vandoorne returned to track to complete 29 laps – the same as Alonso on Monday – but more issues would leave him garage-bound prior to lunch.Sauber, meanwhile, is also changing it power unit – a 2016 specification Ferrari engine – after Antonio Giovinazzi completed just four slow laps in the C36. Renault and Jolyon Palmer, meanwhile, did not make an appearance until minutes before the end of the session after its own technical issues kept it sidelined.