F1 Russian GP: Russian Grand Prix ‘extended until 2025’

28 February 2017
The Russian Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2025 after organisers reportedly a long extension for the Sochi Autodrom.
The Russian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2025 after a new deal with organisers was reportedly agreed.

Russia made its long awaited F1 debut in 2014 at the Sochi Autodrom with a walled circuit that wends between the facilities of its distinctive Winter Olympics venues.

The event was already contracted until 2020 but Russia's deputy prime minister Dimitry Kozak says a new deal has been agreed to add another five years.

"We held negotiations and the contract for holding FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Russia has been extended till 2025,” he told the TASS news agency.

Though Bernie Ecclestone's attempts to take F1 to Russia began back in 1980s – as part of the Soviet Union -, the nation didn't hold its first grand prix until 2014.

Widely considered to be paying more than any other country for the right to host an F1 race, there were nonetheless question marks over the future of the Russian Grand Prix in the wake of Ecclestone's exit and the arrival of Liberty Media as owners.

The extension will come as a major boost for Russia and Sochi, which faced widespread criticism in the sporting community following the emergence of state-sponsored doping use by its athletes last year.

Though Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, many of its athletes were banned from the 2016 Rio Olympics, while Sochi was recently stripped of the right to host the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships after athletes began boycotting


