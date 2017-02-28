Stroll spin ends F1 test debut after 12 laps

F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Williams ends running early after Stroll spin

28 February 2017
Williams has ended its Tuesday track time early after its rookie driver Lance Stroll suffered a spin and sustained damage which can't be repaired trackside.
Williams has ended its Tuesday track time early after rookie driver Lance Stroll suffered a spin just 12 laps into his F1 debut, sustaining damage to the FW40 which requires parts to be repaired back at its factory.

The Canadian teenager was on his sixth lap of his second stint of the morning on his F1 debut when he lost control of his Williams at exit of turn nine and spun into the gravel trap before coming to a stop on an escape road.

Despite being able to get the Williams back to the pits under its own power Stroll failed to reappear for the rest of the morning session.

Upon diagnosis the damage sustained in the off means car parts need to be sent back to the team's factory in Grove to be fixed, meaning the team will take no further part in the second day of the opening pre-season test.

“The grip was particularly low and so he spun and went through the gravel backwards,” Rob Smedley, Williams head of performance engineering, said. “Even though the accident was entirely innocuous we've unfortunately had quite a bit of accident damage, which we're now in the process of repairing. We're having to send some composite parts back to the factory, which will be back with us at some point tomorrow.

“We're doing the upmost we can now to get back out on track at the earliest opportunity tomorrow. We will be able to recover the programme in the coming days.”

Stroll was thrilled to get his first experience in the FW40 this morning and despite only notching up 12 laps in one quarter of his total pre-season testing time he's confident he can make up for lost ground later on.

“It is still early days and I have only done a handful of laps. I am just getting to grips with the FW40, and there is still a lot of time ahead of us,” Stroll said. “It was good to finally get behind the wheel to just get a feel for it. Like I said, it is still early days, so I need to do a lot more running before I know exactly where I am and where the car is at.

“I will have a much better picture once we have more laps under our belts, but it was good to break the ice and I am looking forward to some more running.”

Felipe Massa is scheduled to jump back into the Williams car tomorrow for day three of the opening pre-season test.


by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Williams , Felipe Massa , Stroll , Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 28.02.2017.
28.02.2017 - Williams garage
28.02.2017 - Lawrence Stroll (CAN)
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 28.02.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 28.02.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 28.02.2017.
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Sauber C36 leads Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40. 28.02.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 running sensor equipment. 28.02.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 running sensor equipment. 28.02.2017.
Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 running sensor equipment. 28.02.2017.
27.02.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
27.02.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
27.02.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
27.02.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
27.02.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
27.02.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
27.02.2017 - Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 27.02.2017.

