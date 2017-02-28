Stroll insists F1 test error won't ‘dent confidence’

Lance Stroll insists he was simply unlucky to damage a 'little winglet' that Williams Martini Racing does not have a replacement for as he saw his much anticipated F1 test debut in Spain end by a spin after 12 laps.The Canadian – who steps up to F1 this year with Williams after winning the 2016 European F3 Championship – was building up his pace in the FW40 when a wide exit out of the fast turn nine right-hander pitched him into a wild spin across the gravel.Briefly bringing it out the red flags, Stroll got back to the pit lane unaided but Williams would discover damage to the car to necessitate an end to its day after just 12 laps.An inauspicious debut for Stroll, who at 18 will become the second youngest driver to start an F1 race in Melbourne, he played down the unfortunate circumstances.“[I was] just getting to grips with the car,” he said. ”Just kind of low grip and I just lost the car. Went through the gravel, little spin, drove back to the garage and apparently we broke a little winglet on the front wing and we only have one, so that's a bit unfortunate, ended our day.“It is what it is, early days, things happen in testing like this in the beginning. Going to get back at it tomorrow, keep our head down and keep pushing from there.”“It's not ideal [to lose running] but it is what it is. Things happen to everyone. Unexpected events always come up, you just have to deal with them. We're going to try and suit the schedule and figure out what's best for us from this point on for the rest of the test. Just got to move on from it. It's unfortunate for the team, unfortunate for me but this is part of the game.”Asked whether an error with such consequences harms his confidence, Stroll maintains it will not play on his mind when he returns to the car later this week.“I think it's unfortunate you know, one front wing, a little winglet, but that's Formula One. The cars are very complex, there's not a lot of room for error and just getting used to the car. A little spin and back to the paddock. Sometimes these things happen but it's not a dent to the confidence, I was actually really confident and really happy in the car, for the few laps I did. I'm looking forward to getting back at it tomorrow and there's still plenty of running ahead.”Stroll may get out in the car again on Wednesday to make up for lost running.