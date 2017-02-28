F1 »

F1 Testing: Raikkonen topples Hamilton, Bottas hits 100 and the wall

28 February 2017
Kimi Raikkonen sets the pace on the second day of F1 testing, as Valtteri Bottas completes 102 laps in four hours despite striking wall.
Kimi Raikkonen placed Ferrari top of the timesheets on the second day of F1 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya as the Italian team demonstrated strong pace against Mercedes, while Valtteri Bottas completed 102 laps in just half-a-day despite hitting a wall.

Second fastest before lunch as Hamilton's sole run on the super-soft tyres placed him at the midday summit before handing over to Valtteri Bottas for the afternoon, Raikkonen surged ahead of the Briton in the SF70H with a rapid run on the soft rubber in the afternoon.

Stopping the clock at 1m 20.960s, Raikkonen ended the day with a thought-provoking 0.023 advantage over Hamilton despite the firmer compound use, though there is no indication of fuel levels used by either team.

Despite the new specification cars supposedly being more physical to drive, Bottas completed a remarkable century of laps in just four hours, though didn't use the super-soft unlike his team-mate. The Finn's longevity was made all the more impressive after half-spinning out of turn nine and striking the wall with the right-rear wheel, though it didn't hamper his progress.

Focused purely on race simulations, Bottas set a best time of 1min 22.986secs en route to the seventh best lap of the day.

Behind Hamilton, who remained second quickest despite his early finish, Max Verstappen produced the third fastest time in the Red Bull RB13, albeit 1.2secs adrift of the top spot, with fourth place Kevin Magnussen in the Haas just 0.024secs slower after a few super-soft runs.

Despite a late start following overnight repairs and a stoppage before lunch, Esteban Ocon marked his Force India debut with 86 laps over the course of the day in the VJM10, ahead of Daniil Kvyat in the Toro Rosso, who progressed to sixth late one after issues after in the afternoon consigned him to a relatively meagre 68 laps.

RESULTS: F1 Pre-season testing results [Tuesday Final]

Indeed, the second day of testing would see several teams hampered by glitches, with Renault failing to get out until the afternoon properly, though it would eventually notch up 53 laps in the hands of Jolyon Palmer. Similarly, Sauber underwent a Ferrari power unit change over the course of the morning before Antonio Giovinazzi – making his official F1 test debut – reeled off 67 laps in the afternoon with a best time of 1min 24.617secs.

After being forced into another Honda power unit change in the morning, the McLaren-Honda made it back onto track in the afternoon but completed only 11 more laps in the hands of Stoffel Vandoorne. In all, McLaren has completed 69 laps (just over a race distance) over the two days, whereas Mercedes has managed a total of 320 laps – almost five race distances.

Bringing up the rear was newcomer Lance Stroll, whose F1 test debut ended after just 12 laps when he spun and damaged the Williams FW40. He is expected to return to the track tomorrow as a result.

