Verstappen on overtaking: You just have to do it wherever possible

Max Verstappen says he is relaxed about the prospect of overtaking becoming more of a challenge in 2017 after getting his first taste of the RB13 at the Circuit de Catalunya.Despite niggles, the Renault-powered car proved more reliable than Monday when Daniel Ricciardo lost part of the day with sensor issues, Verstappen - returning to the circuit he scored a sensational maiden F1 win in 2016 - completing 89 laps en route to third on the timesheets.Insisting he is focused primarily on mileage, Verstappen was impressed by the downforce generated by the new F1 cars and played down the prospect of overtaking becoming more difficult as a result… even if he hinted it could take some daring efforts to do so.“It was very good, of course, you can expect the first day because it's basically a shakedown and we haven't done any kilometres before so we expect to have little issues but today was actually very positive for us so I'm happy about today.“I have done some [overtakes] today so it is okay, not the worst, you can overtake with these cars. I have experienced a bit of close driving to other cars but it felt pretty similar.“You have more downforce and you are going a bit faster through corners so it cancels it out a little bit. You just have to overtake whenever possible. Hopefully we won't need to overtake.”In just two seasons of F1 racing, Verstappen has earned a reputation for his overtaking prowess, most notably at the Brazilian Grand Prix when he progressed from 14th to third in the wet in just 16 laps.