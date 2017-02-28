F1 »

F1 Test: McLaren face ‘important days’ to salvage lost mileage - Vandoorne

28 February 2017
McLaren-Honda suffers yet more woe on the second day of testing as Stoffel Vandoorne just 40 laps on his maiden outing in the MCL32.
RESULTS: F1 Pre-season testing results [Tuesday Final]

Stoffel Vandoorne says the remainder of the opening Formula 1 pre-season test in Barcelona will be crucial for McLaren-Honda after engine issues limited the team's running for the second day in succession.

After seeing team-mate Fernando Alonso complete just 29 laps on Monday due to a power unit problem, Vandoorne was sidelined for much of his first day in the MCL32 following a similar problem that forced McLaren to change the power unit again.

Vandoorne ended the day tenth overall on the timesheets with 40 laps to his name, but took plenty of positives from his first extended run in the 2017 MCL32 car.

“I think it was positive to get back behind the wheel after four months with no driving,” Vandoorne commented.

“It was a good first feeling for me; I immediately felt confident in the car and very comfortable. I think that's a very positive first sign. When you jump into a new car, with new regulations, and you feel confident immediately, it's a good start.

“Unfortunately we had a loss of engine power during the morning, after a couple of laps. We're still investigating what the issues exactly are, but it's a shame we couldn't do more laps.

"Obviously we would have liked to put in more laps, which we didn't achieve today. The last two days were difficult for us, but hopefully overnight we can analyse what went wrong and come back with a reliable car tomorrow.”

McLaren has completed just 69 laps so far in Barcelona, less than any other team, placing greater significance on the remaining two days of running in the first test. By contrast, Mercedes has completed 320 laps.

“This was my first day of testing, Fernando didn't get many laps in yesterday, so tomorrow and after tomorrow are going to be important days for us,” Vandoorne said.

“We're going try to make the most out of every situation. Every lap I get on track, I try to make the most out of it, I try to give as much feedback as possible and, for myself as well, I try to make the most of it.

“This is going to be my first season in Formula One, so every lap I can get, I need and it's a valuable experience for me.

“Yes, I would have hoped to do more laps, but we'll work very hard as a team overnight and hopefully tomorrow we'll come back stronger.”

Alonso will re-take the reins of the McLaren MCL32 on Wednesday before handing over to Vandoorne on Thursday, when the track is set to be artificially dampened to allow Pirelli to complete a test with its wet-weather compounds.

Despite McLaren's limited running so far, Vandoorne said that the team is not currently planning to change its driver schedule.

“We haven't discussed that, so far,” Vandoorne said when asked if the running order may be changed. “I think everything is still according to plan, with Fernando driving the car tomorrow and myself driving the car on Thursday.”



