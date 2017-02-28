Palmer predicts one-stop races with new tyres

Joylon Palmer says Pirelli's new, wider Formula 1 tyres offer a 'massive' reduction in degradation, making more one-stop races likely in 2017.Pirelli introduced a new range of tyres to F1 for 2017 after a revision of the technical regulations, resulting in a 25 per cent increase in size.The Italian tyre supplier also said it planned to make its tyres more conservative and predictable following complaints from drivers that they were forced to over-manage them in recent years.Following his first extended test run in the Renault R.S.17 on Tuesday in Barcelona, Palmer said that there had been a “massive step” in terms of tyre degradation.“In terms of how the races are going to unfold, I'd say that's a massive difference, because there is much less degredation,” the Britono revealed. “The warm-up is pretty different as well, so I think qualifying in some places will be quite tricky, but the deg is none.”As a result, Palmer thinks there will be more one-stop races through 2017, although he is yet to sample the softer compounds in Pirelli's range.“For us it's quite nice. You can really lean on the tyres,” the former GP2 champion continued. “In a race condition, I think there are going to be lots of one-stop races at the moment. But also, I've not been able to run on the soft and the medium, but maybe the ultra-soft is going to be another step. But for now, no deg. Barely any.”While he remains unsure how Renault will stack up compared to its rivals, Palmer – who missed the morning because overrunning car changes - is pleased with the feel of the R.S.17 and is confident that it offers a big step forward from its predecessor that limited the team to just three top-10 finishes through 2016.“I have no idea where we're going to be,” Palmer said. “I feel I'm quite happy with the car. I think probably everyone is quite happy with the car because they feel so much better than last year. The downforce is much better.“For us we've improved in terms of the compliance which is where as a team we were really weak last year. So I think we've made some good steps.”