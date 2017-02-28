Hamilton: I’ve got bruises and bumps I’ve never had

Lewis Hamilton says he's got 'bruises and bumps' he's never experienced in an F1 car before but it didn't stop him or Mercedes in another faultless day of pre-season testing at Circuit de Catalunya.The three-time F1 world champion took on driving duties for the morning session of day two of the opening test, reversing roles with new team-mate Valtteri Bottas from the opening day, and despite only half a day in the car notching up 66 laps he says he's felt the full physical effects of the new F1 cars for 2017.Hamilton, whose testing programme consisted of aerodynamic data and vibration logging before switching to set-up work using soft compound tyres, has relished the chance to continue to push himself and the W08, having ended the second day second on the timesheet with a best lap of 1m 20.983s set on the super-soft tyres.“I'm finding the car is much more physical to drive than in the past. It's so much faster in the corners,” Hamilton said. “The force you feel on your body and on your neck is much higher. I've got bruises and bumps where I've never really had them before. Physically I feel fine though, as it's only half a day of testing. I've trained enough over the winter to be ready for more.“I didn't do a huge amount of laps today but I got a really good feel for the car. I think we've made some steps forward in development. My quick lap felt fast and tidy. We've not really exploited the potential of the car, so it's all good foundation building at this stage.”Hamilton is also pleased with the new wider and fatter Pirelli tyres for 2017 having experimented with a number of different compounds this morning and already feels he's getting close to finding the sweet spot in terms of tyre life and performance.“These new tyres seem to be lasting a lot better than they did previously, so I think you can push them more and fight harder, lap after lap, so that's a good step in the right direction.”The two Mercedes drivers will switch sessions once again for day three with Bottas on driving duty for the morning session before handing over to Hamilton in the afternoon.